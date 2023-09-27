IDNR reminds hunters that drone use for hunting is prohibited

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resource is reminding the public that the use of drones for hunting is prohibited ahead of fall hunting season.

According to a release from the IDNR, the use of unmanned aircraft, or drones, for any aspect of hunting or recovery of wildlife is unlawful. Jed Whitchurch, the director of the IDNR Office of Law Enforcement, also says it is unfair.

“Not only is drone use for hunting unlawful in Illinois, it goes against the spirit of fair chase and widely accepted hunting ethics,” said Whitchurch. “Illinois Conservation Police officers will be monitoring for drone use during the fall and winter hunting seasons. We encourage all hunters to familiarize themselves with the Wildlife Code, abide by the law, and have a safe and successful hunting season.”

The fall hunting season starts on Sunday, October 1 with the opening of archery deer and turkey seasons throughout Illinois.

IDNR and Illinois Conservation Police have received several inquiries from the public about the use of drones for scouting and tracking animals. The unlawful use of drones for hunting purposes could result in enforcement action, including the seizure and forfeiture of unlawfully used equipment.

