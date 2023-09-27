Gov. Parson to embark on Trade Mission to Japan to promote Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will travel to Japan for an international Trade Mission.

With the Trade Mission last from October 7-12, the goal is to build relationships with key international figures to promise Missouri’s capacity for trade. According to Parson, Missouri has historic ties to Japan.

“Leading Japanese companies are already operating in our state, contributing to our economic growth, and creating jobs for Missourians,” said Parson. “We are excited to promote Missouri as a prime business location and to encourage continued investment and mutual success.”

According to a release from Governor Parson, the Trade Mission will include stops in Tokyo and Nagano Prefecture, where the delegation will visit Nagano Prefecture University, which works with the University of Missouri.

The delegation will also meet with Shuichi Abe, Governor of Nagano Prefecture, and the mayor of Suwa. Governor Parson will meet with various government officials, diplomats, and business leaders to promote Missouri as a prime destination for business investment and expansion.

Gov. Parson will also meet with various government officials, diplomats, and business leaders to promote Missouri as a prime destination for business investment and expansion.

For updates on the trip, you can follow Governor Mike Parson on Facebook or on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.