First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

A few areas could see more thunderstorms Wednesday night!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:45 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Showers and thunderstorms developed Tuesday night along the southern edge of a low pressure area over the upper Midwest….moving from eastern Missouri across parts of Southern Illinois. A few thunderstorms may linger into the morning hours today before fizzling out; meanwhile most of the region will stay dry. However, a few more thunderstorms could fire up again Wednesday night into early Thursday and there are indications that a few of these could move a bit farther south into parts of SE MO and W Ky for a change. Otherwise it will remain unseasonably warm, with highs today ranging from the mid 80s north to around 90 south and west.

Small storm chances on Thursday will dwindle to near zero again by the weekend as a large upper high takes over the middle of the country. This will bring another period of mainly dry and very warm weather to our area from Friday into the middle of next week. Highs look to approach 90°, with lows near 60°. Drought conditions will continue to expand as some areas have now gone close to a month without measurable rainfall.

