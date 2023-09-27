First Alert: Lingering morning thunderstorms, more possible tonight

(KFVS) - A few thunderstorms may linger throughout the morning hours as a system moving from eastern Missouri across parts of southern Illinois fizzles out.

Most of the Heartland will stay dry.

A few more thunderstorms could fire up again tonight into early Thursday.

Models show a few of these storms could move a bit farther south into parts of southeast Missouri and western Kentucky.

Ahead of this, today will be unseasonably warm with highs ranging in the mid 80s north to around 90 degrees south and west.

Small storm chances on Thursday appear to be dwindling to near zero by the weekend.

A large upper high over the middle of the country will bring a period of mainly dry and very warm conditions to the Heartland from Friday into the middle of next week.

Afternoon highs look to approach 90 degrees, with lows near 60 degrees.

Drought conditions look to expand as some areas have now gone close to a month without measurable rainfall.

