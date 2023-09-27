Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Lingering morning thunderstorms, more possible tonight

During harvest time, a rainbow could be seen in Alto Pass as storms passed through Jackson...
During harvest time, a rainbow could be seen in Alto Pass as storms passed through Jackson County on Tuesday, Sept. 26.(Source: cNews/Becky Quertermous)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A few thunderstorms may linger throughout the morning hours as a system moving from eastern Missouri across parts of southern Illinois fizzles out.

Most of the Heartland will stay dry.

A few more thunderstorms could fire up again tonight into early Thursday.

Models show a few of these storms could move a bit farther south into parts of southeast Missouri and western Kentucky.

Ahead of this, today will be unseasonably warm with highs ranging in the mid 80s north to around 90 degrees south and west.

Small storm chances on Thursday appear to be dwindling to near zero by the weekend.

A large upper high over the middle of the country will bring a period of mainly dry and very warm conditions to the Heartland from Friday into the middle of next week.

Afternoon highs look to approach 90 degrees, with lows near 60 degrees.

Drought conditions look to expand as some areas have now gone close to a month without measurable rainfall.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Online shoppers: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from Temu
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from Temu
A man from Advance, Missouri was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 25 Tuesday afternoon.
Advance, Mo. man seriously injured in crash on Highway 25
There is a threat level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms Tuesday night for much of southern...
First Alert: Tracking possible storms tonight into Wednesday
Cardinals Veteran Righthander Adam Wainwright will not throw another pitch. (Source: KFVS)
Cardinals veteran Wainwright has thrown his last pitch
The owner of Muffler Express and Automotive Repair on North Kingshighway said it will be...
Longtime automotive repair business in Cape Girardeau to close

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook
There is a threat level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms Tuesday night for much of southern...
First Alert: Tracking possible storms tonight into Wednesday
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Tracking a few storms overnight
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Tracking storms overnight into Wednesday morning