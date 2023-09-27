Heartland Votes
Family Matters holds 3rd annual prom for those with disabilities

While prom season is usually in the spring, one Heartland organization put on it's dance for those with disabilities today
By Madison Steward
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - While prom season is usually in the spring, one Heartland organization put on it’s dance for those with disabilities on Wednesday, September 27.

Brandy Kearbey is the Family Matters site director. She works with the Department of Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities to care for people in the area who need some extra help.

Kearbey said the event is good for those with disabilities to develop social skills.

“One of the biggest things here is learning and teaching them how to socialize and meet new friends,” said Kearbey.

The annual prom is a special way to do just that. Family Matters Home Services Director Amanda Holiman said she loves seeing the support for this event.

“It is a great way to feel included, a lot of these people didn’t get to experience a prom in high school or the same time you and I did so I think this is very special for them,” said Holiman. “All the dresses here have been donated, all the tuxes have been donated, so it just makes us so happy to see them really come alive and see them work with the community.”

Kearbey said seeing everyone enjoy themselves is so rewarding.

“These are the most special people and precious people that just love to have this opportunity,” said Kearbey.

