Chaffee man receives 3 life sentences plus 30 years for sexually abusing 2 children

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A Chaffee man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for sexually abusing two children.

Joe M. James was in court for his sentencing on Wednesday, September 27.

A judge handed down a life sentence for each of the three counts of statutory sodomy plus 15 years each for the two counts of child molestation.

According to the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, he was found guilty on two counts of child molestation and three counts of statutory sodomy by a jury in July.

Most of the charges stem from incidents dating back more than a decade.

