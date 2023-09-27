Heartland Votes
Cardinals veteran Wainwright has thrown his last pitch

Cardinals Veteran Righthander Adam Wainwright will not throw another pitch. (Source: KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, WI. (KFVS) - Cardinals veteran pitcher Wainwright announced before the team’s game on Tuesday night against the Brewers that he has thrown his final pitch.

Wainwright pitched all 18-seasons in a St. Louis uniform winning a milestone 200 games and winning a World Series in 2006 in his second year with the team.

The 42-year-old was named a 3-time All-Star during his outstanding career.

