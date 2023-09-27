Heartland Votes
Baby found alone with loaded gun inside Nashville short-term rental, police say

As officers were investigating, the child’s parents arrived on scene.(WSMV)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A baby left alone inside a short-term rental was found by a crew that showed up to the Mint House on Rosa l. Parks Boulevard to clean the unit.

The one-year-old, 15 pounds of marijuana, a loaded Glock pistol, and more than $17,000 in cash were found inside when officers arrived, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Dsanto Hoskin, 19, is identified as the father. He’s charged with child neglect, child endangerment, possession of marijuana for resale, gun possession in the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia for the digital scales and marijuana packaging supplies found inside. 

Police said the mother, 18-year-old Janae Snell, is charged with child neglect and child endangerment.

Officers said they also found scales and packaging materials inside the unit.

The child was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital as a precaution. The Department of Children’s Services is now involved with making custody arrangements.

Hoskin is in jail on a $62,500 bond.  Snell is being held on a $12,500 bond. 

