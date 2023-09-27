Heartland Votes
Authorities searching for attempted child abduction suspect in southern Ill.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they search for the...
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they search for the suspect of an attempted child abduction.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they search for the suspect of an attempted child abduction.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office Facebook, there was an attempted child abduction in Goreville, Illinois around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27.

The suspect is a Black male wearing a camouflage shirt or jacket with tattoos on his arm.

If you see this suspect, or have any information, please contact the Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office at (618) 658-8264 or the Ill. State Police at ISP.PIO.Personnel@illinois.gov.

