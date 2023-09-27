Authorities searching for attempted child abduction suspect in southern Ill.
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they search for the suspect of an attempted child abduction.
According to a post from the sheriff’s office Facebook, there was an attempted child abduction in Goreville, Illinois around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27.
The suspect is a Black male wearing a camouflage shirt or jacket with tattoos on his arm.
If you see this suspect, or have any information, please contact the Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office at (618) 658-8264 or the Ill. State Police at ISP.PIO.Personnel@illinois.gov.
