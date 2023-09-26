Heartland Votes
Tracking storms overnight into Wednesday morning

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, Heartland, it’s looking dry today and into the evening hours, but we are expecting warm conditions in the upper 80s across the region. Overnight, however, we are tracking some storms moving in, particularly in southern Illinois. The rain continues into the morning, so those north of Marion will probably want to have their umbrella on standby. The afternoon looks drier, but we could expect more rain in the overnight hours on Wednesday heading into Thursday morning. Temperatures are expected to stay in the above average upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. The rest of the week looks dry, with lots of sunshine and temperatures above average. This warming pattern will continue, as will the dry conditions.

