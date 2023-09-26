Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Tracking a few storms overnight

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are tracking a few storms this evening across Southern Illinois. Right now these storms a isolated but more storms will develop later tonight across the northern half of the Heartland. The overall severe weather threat at this time looks low but a few storms could produce some hail and maybe winds up to 50MPH. Temperatures will be warm for this time of the year. Lows by morning will be in the 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot across the area. We will see a few isolated pop up storms late across our northern counties. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
Online shoppers: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from Temu
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from Temu
FILE - David McCallum, star of the NBC-TV series "The Invisible Man," is shown during an...
David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90
Prison razor-wire
Starting Monday, Missouri prison inmates no longer able to receive books from friends or family
A 16-year-old Farmington, Missouri boy was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle.
Teen seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Tracking storms overnight into Wednesday morning
First Alert weather on Heartland Afternoon 9/26
First Alert weather on Heartland Afternoon 9/26
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 9/26
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 9/26
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 9/26
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 9/26