Tracking a few storms overnight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are tracking a few storms this evening across Southern Illinois. Right now these storms a isolated but more storms will develop later tonight across the northern half of the Heartland. The overall severe weather threat at this time looks low but a few storms could produce some hail and maybe winds up to 50MPH. Temperatures will be warm for this time of the year. Lows by morning will be in the 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot across the area. We will see a few isolated pop up storms late across our northern counties. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

