Shawnee Community College mascot gets makeover

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Bernie the mascot recently got a makeover.

According to the Shawnee Community College, the mascot of a Saint Bernard has been a part of the college since the mid-1970s.

He’s a few changes since then, with the most recent being custom-built by Sugar’s Mascot Costumes.

College leaders say Bernie’s fur now matches SCC’s maroon. He also has a new shirt and tennis shoes for getting around campus.

They say his transformation was explained as having undergone a makeover courtesy of the college’s cosmetology program.

You can see the new Bernie in person at the Johnson County Fall Festival Parade in Vienna, as well as other events this fall and winter.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.