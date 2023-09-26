Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

SEMO Men’s Basketball holds first practice

SEMO Men's first basketball practice - Rec Center
By Todd Richards
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The defending Ohio Valley Conference Champion SEMO Men’s Basketball team held it’s first practice Monday at the Rec Center.

This marked the first of 30 scheduled practices before the team opens up on the road at Grand Canyon November 6.

Coach Brad Korn’s Redhawks have a 15-man roster with two returning starters and 10 underclassmen.

The 2022-23 SEMO team finished the season with a 19-17 overall record and 10-8 mark in the OVC.

Southeast won the Ohio Valley Conference by putting up four wins in four days.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prison razor-wire
Starting Monday, Missouri prison inmates no longer able to receive books from friends or family
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 28 consecutive drawings.
Powerball jackpot reaches $785 million after no one wins Saturday
A 16-year-old Farmington, Missouri boy was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle.
Teen seriously injured in motorcycle crash
It’s starting off fairly dry in the Heartland, with cloudy skies in most areas, but rain is...
First Alert: Sunday to start fairly dry; isolated showers, possible storms later
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation

Latest News

Heartland Football Friday: Top 12 Plays of the Week at 9 p.m. 9/25
Heartland Football Friday: Top 12 Plays of the Week at 9 p.m. 9/25
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 9/25
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 9/25
Heartland Football Friday: Top 12 Plays of the Week at 10 p.m. 9/25
Heartland Football Friday: Top 12 Plays of the Week at 10 p.m. 9/25
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 9/25
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 9/25