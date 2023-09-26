SEMO Men’s Basketball holds first practice

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The defending Ohio Valley Conference Champion SEMO Men’s Basketball team held it’s first practice Monday at the Rec Center.

This marked the first of 30 scheduled practices before the team opens up on the road at Grand Canyon November 6.

Coach Brad Korn’s Redhawks have a 15-man roster with two returning starters and 10 underclassmen.

The 2022-23 SEMO team finished the season with a 19-17 overall record and 10-8 mark in the OVC.

Southeast won the Ohio Valley Conference by putting up four wins in four days.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.