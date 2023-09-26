Sam the alpaca expert

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Kids say all kinds of things, and one Heartland 6th grader can tell you anything you need to know about alpacas.

“I live here of course,” Sam Stevenson said.

Sam lives on his family’s farm called Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch.

“It’s just like living in a house, but alpacas are in your backyard,” he explained.

Alpacas are all Sam knows. Growing up on the ranch, he said, teaches you an important difference.

“Alpacas weigh up to 200 pounds, while llamas weigh up to 400 pounds. Alpacas ears are straight while llamas are curved like bananas,” he explained.

If you ask him what he loved about alpacas, he’ll say the fiber.

“It’s much softer because it’s lower in micron,” Sam explained.

Another difference are the do’s and don’ts, especially with petting an alpaca.

He said do not pet them on the head because, “pet them on the neck, it’s because they are a prey animal and prey animals like alpacas don’t see what is happening on their heads.”

If you’d like to know more about alpacas, head on over to Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch’s Facebook page or website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.