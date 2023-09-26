Oklahoma man indicted by federal grand jury in Paducah, Ky. for CARES Act fraud

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An Oklahoma man is facing formal charges for a fraud case in western Kentucky involving the CARES Act.

According to a release from the Western District of Kentucky U.S. Attorney’s Office, a federal grand jury in Paducah, Ky. indicted 23-year-old Kendarian Quentrell Dixon of Yukon, Okla. He faces one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of wire fraud involving the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) financial assistance program.

According to the indictment, between February 2021 and April 29, 2021, Dixon conspired with unnamed persons to file a fraudulent application for a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a financial assistance program established by the CARES Act.

The justice department says at the time, Dixon was a soldier in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Campbell, Ky. Dixon received $20,833 from the loan, which he transferred to associates and spent on personal expenses.

The release states that the Small Business Administration (SBA) PPP loans were designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses who were in operation on February 15, 2020, to keep their workers on the payroll. PPP loan proceeds were required to be used by the business on certain permissible expenses.

Dixon made his initial court appearance on Tuesday, September 26 before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Ky. If convicted, Dixon faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

The FBI Paducah Satellite Office and the U.S. Army CID at Fort Campbell, Ky. are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Raymond McGee, of the U.S. Attorney’s Paducah Branch Office, is prosecuting the case.

