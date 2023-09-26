Heartland Votes
Murray, Ky. man accused of harassing, threatening woman

Mark Hutson, 42, of Murray, was arrested on charges of menacing, third-degree terroristic...
Mark Hutson, 42, of Murray, was arrested on charges of menacing, third-degree terroristic threatening, harassment (no physical contact), third-degree criminal trespassing, TBUT or disp auto ($1,000>$10,000), first-degree second-offense possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Murray man is accused of harassing and threatening a woman who had a no-contact order against him.

Mark Hutson, 42, of Murray, was arrested on charges of menacing, third-degree terroristic threatening, harassment (no physical contact), third-degree criminal trespassing, TBUT or disp auto ($1,000>$10,000), first-degree second-offense possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Hutson was arrested on September 25 on warrants in connection with an incident that happened on Sept. 22 on Curd Cemetery Road.

The victim said Hutson came to her home and took her vehicle after repeatedly harassing and threatening her. He had been ordered to not have contact with the victim by the Calloway County courts due to a previous case.

Deputies found the vehicle and say they found what they believe to be illegal drugs in it that belonged to Hutson.

They later found and arrested him on the warrants. He was taken to the Calloway County Detention Facility.

According to the sheriff’s office, he was out on bond in March 2022 where he was accused of storage unit burglaries. During the investigation, he was also accused of tampering with a witness in the case.

They say he stayed in jail until July 2023 when he was released on parole with a court review scheduled in November 2023.

