Missouri AG sues Wentzville School Board, says transgender bathroom policy was discussed behind closed doors

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has sued the Wentzville School Board, saying it violated the state’s open meetings law by discussing transgender bathroom policy behind closed doors and not in a public meeting.

The lawsuit was filed after two newly elected school board members, Renee Henke and Jennifer Olson, filed a complaint; both were elected in April. The two said in an affidavit that they objected to the policy being discussed behind closed doors and said it should be discussed during a public meeting. The complaint contends the board’s discussion “went beyond consulting with our attorney.”

The lawsuit also states another school board member stated the policy could not be formalized because it would “make us a lightning rod” for litigation.

The Wentzville School District released the following statement about the lawsuit:

“The Wentzville R-IV School District Board of Education has not been served a copy of the lawsuit. Generally, the District and the Board do not comment on active litigation but always take matters of this kind very seriously.

The Board of Education has adopted policies that demonstrate its commitment to Missouri Sunshine Law compliance and strives to faithfully adhere to those policies and the law.”

