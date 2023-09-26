Marion city leaders apply for grant to install sidewalks to help students walk, bike to school safely

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A public meeting to discuss adding more sidewalks in Marion will be held Tuesday night, September 26.

City leaders say the sidewalks will help Lincoln Elementary students walk or bike to school more safely.

The path would be in the right-of-way from Route 13 north on Fair Street to Morningside Drive, then link up with the sidewalk at Reveille Road.

Residents who own property along the route have already been contacted about the meeting via letter.

City leaders are applying for a grant through “Safe Routes to School” to fund the project.

