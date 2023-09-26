Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Man arrested after 5 hour manhunt

A man is facing a long list of charges after a five hour long manhunt in Williamson County on Monday.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing a long list of charges after a five hour long manhunt in Williamson County on Monday, September 25.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the manhunt began around 11:15 a.m. after receiving a report of gunfire at a home on the 9800 block of Crenshaw Road where deputies had served an order of protection to Eric F. Gibbs at 10:35 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said Gibbs had returned to the residence, in violation of the order of protection, and fired a gun and threatened multiple residents. One vehicle was reportedly hit by gunfire.

Deputies report Gibbs then ran into a densely wooded area from Crenshaw Rd. to the area just north of the Pavilion in Marion.

The manhunt continued to Skyline Drive, about a 1/4 mile south of Crenshaw Rd., where deputies found Gibbs after receiving a tip.

As deputies approached him, Gibbs ran west across Skyline Dr. and into a wooded area.

Deputies said Gibbs tossed a black bag that contained methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office said they then sent in a K9 unit to track down Gibbs in the wooded area.

The K9 found him hiding in the brush.

After reportedly refusing to surrender to the deputies, the K9 was deployed in order to take Gibbs into custody.

Gibbs surrendered after the K9 made contact and was then taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office said Gibbs suffered minor injuries from running through the rough terrain and resisting being taken into custody.

Members of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office took Eric F. Gibbs into custody after a five...
Members of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office took Eric F. Gibbs into custody after a five hour manhunt on Monday, Sept. 25.(Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Deputies said information from Gibbs led them to finding the firearm in a strip pit several miles away from the original scene.

After medical treatment, Gibbs was booked into the Williamson County Jail on the offenses of armed robbery, interference with the reporting of domestic violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine 5 to 15 grams and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
Prison razor-wire
Starting Monday, Missouri prison inmates no longer able to receive books from friends or family
A 16-year-old Farmington, Missouri boy was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle.
Teen seriously injured in motorcycle crash
FILE - David McCallum, star of the NBC-TV series "The Invisible Man," is shown during an...
David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90
Jessie F. Cross, 46 of Harlan County, Ky., is accused of burglarizing 43 storage units in...
Rash of burglaries, vandalism at storage unit facility leads to man’s arrest

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: The public is invited to the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois welcome...
Public invited to Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Ill. welcome home ceremony
Public invited to Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Ill. welcome home ceremony
Public invited to Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Ill. welcome home ceremony
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 9/26
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 9/26
Man arrested after 5 hour manhunt
Man arrested after 5 hour manhunt