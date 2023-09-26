Man arrested after 5 hour manhunt

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing a long list of charges after a five hour long manhunt in Williamson County on Monday, September 25.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the manhunt began around 11:15 a.m. after receiving a report of gunfire at a home on the 9800 block of Crenshaw Road where deputies had served an order of protection to Eric F. Gibbs at 10:35 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said Gibbs had returned to the residence, in violation of the order of protection, and fired a gun and threatened multiple residents. One vehicle was reportedly hit by gunfire.

Deputies report Gibbs then ran into a densely wooded area from Crenshaw Rd. to the area just north of the Pavilion in Marion.

The manhunt continued to Skyline Drive, about a 1/4 mile south of Crenshaw Rd., where deputies found Gibbs after receiving a tip.

As deputies approached him, Gibbs ran west across Skyline Dr. and into a wooded area.

Deputies said Gibbs tossed a black bag that contained methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office said they then sent in a K9 unit to track down Gibbs in the wooded area.

The K9 found him hiding in the brush.

After reportedly refusing to surrender to the deputies, the K9 was deployed in order to take Gibbs into custody.

Gibbs surrendered after the K9 made contact and was then taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office said Gibbs suffered minor injuries from running through the rough terrain and resisting being taken into custody.

Members of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office took Eric F. Gibbs into custody after a five hour manhunt on Monday, Sept. 25. (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Deputies said information from Gibbs led them to finding the firearm in a strip pit several miles away from the original scene.

After medical treatment, Gibbs was booked into the Williamson County Jail on the offenses of armed robbery, interference with the reporting of domestic violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine 5 to 15 grams and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

