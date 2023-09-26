Jackson Band Festival Parade set for Oct. 3

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Band Festival Parade will roll through uptown Jackson on Tuesday, October 3.

According to the city, a dozen marching bands from all over southeast Missouri will lead the way before the Jackson Marching Chiefs wrap up the show.

The parade starts at 4 p.m. They say much of South High Street and West Main Street will be closed as the parade heads north and west to and from the high school.

According to the Jackson R-2 School District, the Jackson Band Festival Field Show will start at 6 p.m. at the JHS Pit. Tickets will be $2 for adults and $1 for students. Children 5 and under are free.

The festival started in 1945 when Jackson Band director LeRoy Mason wanted a noncompetitive marching event for southeast Missouri area bands, according to the school district. It has been held in Jackson on the first Tuesday in October ever since, and has grown to include schools from all over the region.

