Heartland Football Friday 9/29
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Don’t miss the highlights for Heartland Football Friday on Heartland News at 10.
You can click here to check scores throughout the night.
Our featured games include:
- Scott City at Kelly (Game of the Week)
- Sikeston at Jackson
- Farmington at Cape Central
- Chaffee at Portageville
- Kennett at New Madrid County Central
- Caruthersville at Dexter
- Hayti at Charleston
- Madison at Murphysboro
- Du Quoin at West Frankfort
- Hamilton County at Johnston City
- Poplar Bluff at Fox
If you’re at the game, send us your photos and videos below.
