Heartland Football Friday 9/29

Get scores and highlights on Heartland News at 10.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Don’t miss the highlights for Heartland Football Friday on Heartland News at 10.

You can click here to check scores throughout the night.

Our featured games include:

  • Scott City at Kelly (Game of the Week)
  • Sikeston at Jackson
  • Farmington at Cape Central
  • Chaffee at Portageville
  • Kennett at New Madrid County Central
  • Caruthersville at Dexter
  • Hayti at Charleston
  • Madison at Murphysboro
  • Du Quoin at West Frankfort
  • Hamilton County at Johnston City
  • Poplar Bluff at Fox

If you’re at the game, send us your photos and videos below.

