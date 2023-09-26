Heartland first responders to be honored with Missouri Public Safety medals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) troopers, a sheriff’s office Captain and two police officers from the Heartland are set to be honored for their heroic acts beyond the call of duty performed during 2022.

They will be recognized along with 15 other civilians and first responders from across Missouri during a ceremony in Jefferson City on Thursday, September 28.

The event is set for 1:30 p.m. at MSHP’s Law Enforcement Training Academy Gymnasium.

During the ceremony, Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe will present 10 Missouri Medals of Valor for exceptional courage and heroism in an attempt to protect or save human life.

From the Heartland, MSHP Troop E’s Trooper Adam R. Shipley and Trooper Joshua J. Schuenemeyer and Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office Cpt. Barry Morgan are set to receive medals of valor.

Trooper Shipley is being awarded for ending the abduction of a woman and her child in a remote part of the Amidon Conservation Area in Madison County on January 25, 2022. According to MSHP, when Shipley arrived to the scene he ran after the suspect to take him into custody. MSHP said the suspect got into a physical fight with Shipley and when he went to grab his knife from his waistband, Shipley fired one round and hit the suspect in the chest. The suspect died at the scene, despite first aid efforts by Shipley.

Trooper Schuenemeyer and Mississippi County Sheriff’s Capt. Morgan will be awarded for their efforts to rescue a driver trapped in a burning truck after a deadly chain-reaction crash involving approximately 47 vehicles on Interstate 57 near Charleston on March 17, 2022. According to MSHP, the driver of the truck was trapped and screaming for help as the truck began to burn. Trooper Schuenemeyer and Capt. Morgan attempted to remove the driver from the truck, but his leg was pinned under the dash. MSHP said Schuenemeyer then, without regard for his own safety, ran to the driver’s side of the truck and placed himself between two burning trucks. As he approached the driver’s door, oxygen fed the fire and sent flames shooting over his head. Despite this, MSHP said Schuenemeyer was able to free the driver’s leg as the Morgan pulled him out from the passenger side. Sadly, MSHP said the driver later died from his injuries. A total of five people were killed in the crash and 14 injuries were reported.

Lt. Gov. Kehoe will also present nine Red, White and Blue Heart Awards to first responders seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Six of the Red, White and Blue Heart awards will be given posthumously.

One first responder will be honored with both awards.

Bonne Terre Police Patrolman Lane Burns and Cpl. Garrett Worley will receive the Red, White and Blue Heart. Both were ambushed by a gunman as they responded to an early morning disturbance call at a motel March 17, 2022. Ptlm. Burns and Cpl. Worley returned fire, killing the gunman. Burns was also killed and Cpl. Worley was seriously wounded.

Four civilians will also be presented with awards for exceptional acts to assist first responders during 2022.

The following is the list of the award recipients:

Public Safety Civilian Partnership Award:

Kevin Jeffries and Justin Parrack, nominated by MSHP, for risking their own lives to stop a runaway vehicle traveling the wrong way on a state highway and then performing CPR on the driver who had suffered a heart attack.

Shane Childress, nominated by Branson Police Department, for his life-saving role following a head-on crash and vehicle fire near his restaurant.

Joseph Sapp, nominated by Branson Police Department, for bravely assisting a police officer who was being assaulted outside in an apartment complex parking lot.

Medal of Valor:

Trooper Adam R. Shipley, Missouri State Highway Patrol, for ending the abduction of a woman and her child in a remote wooded area of southeast Missouri.

Capt. William Davis and Officer Rick Hirshey, Joplin Police Department, for ending the threat posed by a gunman who was fleeing after mortally wounding two other Joplin Police officers.

Capt. Barry Morgan, Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office and Trooper Joshua J. Schuenemeyer, Missouri State Highway Patrol, for their herculean efforts to rescue a driver trapped in a burning truck in the aftermath of a deadly chain-reaction crash involving more than 45 vehicles on Interstate 57 in southeast Missouri.

Agent Donald Fessler, Missouri Department of Conservation, for his life-saving efforts following the crash and derailment of an Amtrak train near Mendon, Mo.

Sgt. Tanner Muckenthaler and Officer Brendan Gamble, Branson Police Department, for their life-saving efforts in the rescue of a man trapped in a burning vehicle following a head-on collision.

Deputy Sheriff Shane Blankenship, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and Cpl. Terry Bible, Missouri State Highway Patrol, for the life-saving rescue of a driver trapped inside a burning truck in Lawrence County.

Red, White and Blue Heart Award:

Firefighter Benjamin Polson, St. Louis Fire Department, was killed in the line of duty when the roof collapsed as he was fighting a fire in a vacant structure.

Cpl. Benjamin L. Cooper, Officer Jake A. Reed and Officer Rick Hirshey, Joplin Police Department, all responded to what began as a response to a disturbance at a business. Cpl. Cooper and Officer Reed were mortally wounded when a suspect they were attempting to take into custody pulled a concealed gun and shot them. Officer Hirshey was severely wounded when the fleeing gunman shot him in the face.

Patrolman Lane Burns and Cpl. Garrett Worley, Bonne Terre Police Department, were ambushed by a gunman as they responded to a disturbance call at a motel. Patrolman Burns was mortally wounded. Cpl. Worley was seriously wounded and had to undergo several surgeries and advanced treatment.

Firefighter Dustin Brandhorst, Ebenezer Fire Protection District, was killed when he was driving a tender truck to a structure fire and he was unable to negotiate a curve and the truck overturned.

Officer Daniel F. Vasquez, North Kansas City Police Department, was fatally shot when he stopped a motorist for an expired temporary license plate.

Capt. Craig Cook, Fort Osage Fire Protection District, suffered severe burns and lost several fingers as he battled a rapidly-advancing brush fire in rural Jackson County. He spent over four months in a hospital and rehab facility.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.