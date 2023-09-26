First Alert: Very warm afternoon; storms possible tonight into Wednesday

(KFVS) - Patchy to dense fog is possible this morning.

No fog advisories have been issued, but visibility could be an issue in some spots.

Today looks to remain dry and very warm with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, but dew points will be in the low 60s.

Tonight into Wednesday there is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.

Storms will especially be possible over the northern half of the Heartland in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

There is a marginal, threat level 1 out of 5, risk for severe storms tonight.

Shower and storm chances look to decrease Wednesday night and Thursday, but a few isolated showers may still be possible.

By Friday it will dry out and warm up again.

From Friday through the weekend into next week, unusually warm and dry conditions look to continue.

Afternoon highs will range from about 85 to 90 degrees, with overnight lows near 60 degrees and little chance of rainfall.

