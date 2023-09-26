First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
A few thunderstorms possible tonight into Wednesday....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:04 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Our unusually warm pattern is set to continue for the foreseeable future.  But in addition,  a few showers and thunderstorms may impact the region over the next couple days as a weak upper low to our north sinks south toward the Ohio Valley.   Today looks to remain dry and very warm, with official highs of about 85 to 90,  and dew points in the low 60s.   Tonight into Wednesday, however,  the upper low approaches closely enough for a few showers and even thunderstorms to be possible especially over about the northern half of the area….especially SE MO and So Illinois.   SPC has a marginal (level 1) risk of severe for tonight.   Shower and storm chances look to decrease Wednesday night and Thursday  but a few isolated showers may still be possible.  By Friday we’ll be drying out and warming up again.

The longer range (from Friday through the weekend into next week) continues to look unusually warm and dry as an upper ridge takes over the middle of the country.  This would give us highs of about 85 to 90 and lows near 60 through much of this period,  with little chance of rainfall.

