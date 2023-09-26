Heartland Votes
Connecticut woman accused of abusing dogs as part of training service

FILE - Police charged Josephine Ragland with larceny by false pretenses and obstruction of...
FILE - Police charged Josephine Ragland with larceny by false pretenses and obstruction of justice.(KPHO, KTVK, CHANDLER PD, CNN)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH READING, Mass. (WFSB/Gray News) - A Connecticut woman was caught running a dog training service that either allegedly led to the loss of a dog or it being returned in an abused condition.

Detectives from the North Reading Police Department in Massachusetts said they charged 27-year-old Josephine Marie Ragland, of Haddam, Connecticut, in the case.

Detectives said they were made aware of Ragland’s activities when they looked into a case on Sept. 16.

A resident in North Reading said Ragland, who went by the name Lilly, was hired online to train his French bulldog. The report said the victim agreed with Ragland through the app Thumbtack to a two-week period of training time.

Ragland, however, failed to return the bulldog to its owner. She told the owner that the dog had either been lost or stolen.

Investigators said they learned that Ragland had been involved in several incidents in California where she advertised dog training services online through Thumbtack, then failed to return her clients’ dogs or returned the pets in a condition that indicated improper care or neglect.

Ragland refused to cooperate with investigators, which included attempts to reveal her real name. She also gave investigators additional information that was later determined to be false or misleading.

Detectives said they determined that the victim’s dog died on or around Sept. 4.

They also learned that Ragland charged the victim $2,250 for two weeks of “training,” which she never intended to provide.

North Reading police charged Ragland with larceny by false pretenses and obstruction of justice.

The investigation was conducted with help from authorities in California.

