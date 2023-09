CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A longtime business is getting ready to close its doors for good.

The owner of Muffler Express and Automotive Repair on North Kingshighway said it will be closing after 50 years.

She said they’re having an open house on Wednesday, September 27 as a kind of “goodbye party.”

