Temperatures remain well above average throughout the week

First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 9/25
By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We saw lots of sunshine across most of the Heartland with very warm temperatures. For this evening we will see mainly clear skies and warm conditions. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. For Tuesday we will start off with some patchy fog followed by mostly sunny skies and very warm temperatures. There is a very small chance for a pop up shower, mainly across our northern counties. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s. As we head towards Wednesday, a mid level disturbance will move north of I-64. This will allow for a few storms to develop across our northern counties. Otherwise we will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs again will reach the middle to upper 80s.

