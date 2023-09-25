Heartland Votes
Teen seriously injured in motorcycle crash

A 16-year-old Farmington, Mo. boy was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday, Sept. 24.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 16-year-old Farmington, Missouri boy was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash happened at 5:50 p.m. on Brickery Road in St. Francois County on Sunday, September 24.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the teen was driving northbound when his motorcycle went off the edge of right side of the road and hit a fence.

The teen was taken to a children’s hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries.

MSHP said the boy was wearing a helmet and the motorcycle, a 2022 Kawasaki EX 400, had minor damage.

