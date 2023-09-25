Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Suspect accused of setting port-a-potty on fire at city park wanted by police

According to Sesser Police, a white male, possibly a teenager, set fire to a port-a-potty at...
According to Sesser Police, a white male, possibly a teenager, set fire to a port-a-potty at Sesser City Park between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 23.(KTTC)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SESSER, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a vandalism suspect at a city park.

According to Sesser Police, a white male, possibly a teenager, set fire to a port-a-potty at Sesser City Park between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 23.

Police believe the suspect was wearing a maroon hoodie, shorts and black socks.

They said in a Facebook post there has been an increase of vandalism at the park, including broken bottles and damaged property.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to contact Franklin County Central Dispatch at 618-724-2424 and ask to speak to a Sesser Police officer.

The police department said they would also appreciate any information that will help solve or stop vandalism at Sesser City Park.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s starting off fairly dry in the Heartland, with cloudy skies in most areas, but rain is...
First Alert: Sunday to start fairly dry; isolated showers, possible storms later
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 28 consecutive drawings.
Powerball jackpot reaches $785 million after no one wins Saturday
While searching McGuffie's bedroom, investigators say they found suspected meth, one pill later...
Symsonia, Ky. man facing multiple drug charges
From left: Jonathan Tolbert, Nita Tolbert and Johnathan Ross were arrested after a fight among...
Three in custody following shooting in Williamson County
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife Rosalynn...
Former President Jimmy Carter makes appearance at peanut festival ahead of his 99th birthday

Latest News

A 16-year-old Farmington, Missouri boy was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle.
Teen seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Police investigating bomb threat at Du Quoin Walmart
Police investigating bomb threat at Du Quoin Walmart
Teen injured in motorcycle crash
Teen injured in motorcycle crash
1 suspect in custody following shots fired in Hayti, Mo.
1 suspect in custody following shots fired in Hayti, Mo.