Suspect accused of setting port-a-potty on fire at city park wanted by police

SESSER, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a vandalism suspect at a city park.

According to Sesser Police, a white male, possibly a teenager, set fire to a port-a-potty at Sesser City Park between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 23.

Police believe the suspect was wearing a maroon hoodie, shorts and black socks.

They said in a Facebook post there has been an increase of vandalism at the park, including broken bottles and damaged property.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to contact Franklin County Central Dispatch at 618-724-2424 and ask to speak to a Sesser Police officer.

The police department said they would also appreciate any information that will help solve or stop vandalism at Sesser City Park.

