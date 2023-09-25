SIU’s Haunted Hollow scheduled for Oct. 22

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Haunted Hollow will be Sunday, October 22 at Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will host the family-friendly festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free and all ages are welcome. You’re encouraged to wear your costume.

According to organizers, the Haunted Hollow will feature a haunted hayride and a haunted cabin. They say various creepy crawlers will make guest appearances, and participants will get the opportunity to learn about them. You can event hold snakes, lizards and other forest wildlife.

There will also be family games, an interpretive nature walk, portable climbing wall, bouncy house, face painting and more.

Touch of Nature is located about 8 miles south of Carbondale, off of Giant City Road. It is wheelchair and stroller accessible.

