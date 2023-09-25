SEMO faces Eastern Illinois during annual Donate Life Game

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In the annual Meg Herndon Donate Life Game, Southeast Missouri State University’s women’s soccer team faced against Eastern Illinois.

Held on September 24, the kickoff for the game was slated for 1 p.m. at Houck Field. The Eastern Illinois Panthers won the game with a score of 0-2.

The soccer game was played in honor of former Redhawk Meg Herndon who was involved in a truck-scooter accident in 2012. SEMO wore special green and blue uniforms to support organ and tissue donation.

During halftime, Herndon’s mother, Cindy Silvey, presented a check to the Meg Herndon Scholarship Fund. The check was for $10,000, bringing a total of $130,000 raised for the scholarship fund.

The game opened with 10 players and a moment of silence to honor Meg Herndon.

