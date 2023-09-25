Heartland Votes
Police investigating bomb threat at Du Quoin Walmart

The Du Quoin Police Department was contacted by management at the Du Quoin Walmart regarding a...
The Du Quoin Police Department was contacted by management at the Du Quoin Walmart regarding a bomb threat that had been called into the facility.(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Du Quoin Police are investigating after they were contacted about a bomb threat at a local Walmart.

Around 5:30 p.m. on September 24, the Du Quoin Police Department was contacted by management at the Du Quoin Walmart regarding a bomb threat that had been called into the facility.

Once on-duty officers arrived on the scene and met with store management, it was determined to evacuate the facility until it was determined to be safe. Around 8 p.m., the building was declared safe and the business was allowed to reopen.

According to the Du Quoin Police Department, the incident is still under investigation.

