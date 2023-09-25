Heartland Votes
One suspect incarcerated following shots fired in Hayti, Mo.

The Hayti Police Department responded to the Hayti City Park in reference to shots being fired...
The Hayti Police Department responded to the Hayti City Park in reference to shots being fired and discovered that there were multiple shooting locations
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - One suspect has been incarcerated after Hayti police responded to reports of shots fired.

On September 23, the Hayti Police Department responded to the Hayti City Park in reference to shots being fired. According to a Facebook post from the Police Department, it was discovered that there were multiple shooting locations.

One suspect has been apprehended and incarcerated in the Pemiscot County Jail.

