Mostly dry with small chance of isolated storms for the workweek

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Madeline Parker
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon Heartland, kicking off the work week with mostly dry conditions, but it’s going to warm up. With some partly cloudy skies today, temperatures will warm up to the low 80s. Overnight, it will cool down to the upper 50s, low 60s, and you should expect some patchy fog on your morning commute. Besides the fog, Tuesday looks sunnier with dry conditions warming up to the mid to high 80s.

We are tracking some rain, potentially isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. These look to stay to our northern counties in southern Illinois, with dry conditions continuing for the vast majority of the Heartland. Besides Wednesday and Thursday, the rest of the week looks warm and mostly sunny, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

