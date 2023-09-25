Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Kentucky high school students find World War II soldier’s dog tags while cleaning park

Kentucky high school students find World War II soldier’s dog tags while cleaning park
By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A routine cleanup in a Woodford County park turned into a great find for two Woodford County high school students.

On September 16, Woodford County High School juniors Hattie Steen and Meaghan Burke were cleaning up the Huntertown Interpretive Park.

The site is home to a former Woodford County African American hamlet.

It was their first day on the job, and it didn’t take long to discover something fascinating: dog tags that belonged to World War II veteran Fred D. Jackson.

“I was surprised to just to find it just sitting there on the surface level,” Hattie Steen said. “And it wasn’t rusty. It was just a little dirty, but that was about it.”

The dog tag was found in the back of Jackson’s former home.

The ladies handed their find over to Sioux Finney, a board member at Huntertown Interpretive Park.

“handed it to her (Finney), and they were so excited because they knew the person,” Steen said.

“I walked over there, and I looked at the dog tag, and I saw it said Fred D. Jackson, and I said, ‘Girls, I’m about to faint,’” Finney said.

Jackson was not only a World War II veteran; he was also a pilot, the first African American constable in the state and a civil rights leader.

Jackson’s sister, Geraldine Berry, praised the two high schoolers for their discovery.

“I can’t describe how I feel about them. They’re amazing,” said Berry. “It’s good that they recognize that it was something important and showed it to Sioux.”

The two ladies plan to return to the site and clean.

“I don’t know if we can top that, but I would like to try,” said Meaghan Burke.

Jackson died in 2007.

the City of Lexington has designated November 19 Fred Jackson Day in honor of the state’s first African American constable.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
Prison razor-wire
Starting Monday, Missouri prison inmates no longer able to receive books from friends or family
A 16-year-old Farmington, Missouri boy was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle.
Teen seriously injured in motorcycle crash
FILE - David McCallum, star of the NBC-TV series "The Invisible Man," is shown during an...
David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90
Jessie F. Cross, 46 of Harlan County, Ky., is accused of burglarizing 43 storage units in...
Rash of burglaries, vandalism at storage unit facility leads to man’s arrest

Latest News

Online shoppers: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from Temu
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from Temu
Beggs Family Farm in Sikeston, Missouri will open their gates for the fall season soon, and...
Beggs Family Farm pumpkin patch preparing for opening weekend
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is seeking input from turkey hunters on possible...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation seeking input from turkey hunters on possible changes to hunting regulations
FILE - Missouri's Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft speaks, Nov. 7, 2017, in Valley...
A judge has rewritten Missouri ballot summary language that described ‘dangerous’ abortions
Missouri abortion ballot question
Missouri abortion ballot question