First Alert: Trending mainly warm, dry

(KFVS) - Expect a mainly warm and dry work week.

Today is looking partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Dew points will likely be in the low 60s.

An isolated shower may pop up this afternoon, but most of the region will stay dry.

Tonight will be mainly clear and mild, with patchy fog late.

Lows will range from about 57 to 63 degrees.

Tuesday is looking mainly sunny and a touch warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

By Wednesday and Thursday, an upper low could bring a slight chance for rain and possibly a thunderstorm over our northern counties, especially near Mount Vernon east into southwest Indiana.

Rain chances for the rest of the region continue to remain very low, with drought conditions redeveloping.

Some areas have not had measurable rain since the first week of September.

Additionally, our mainly rain-free pattern looks to continue through next week, possibly longer.

