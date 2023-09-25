First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
Pattern for the work week looking mainly warm and dry....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:08 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
After a little patchy light rain (in some areas) on Sunday, the upcoming work week is looking mainly dry and warm once again. An isolated shower may pop up this afternoon, but most of the region will be partly cloudy and warm with highs mainly in the mid 80s. Dew points look to be in the low 60s. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild, with patchy fog late and lows about 57 to 63. And then Tuesday will be mainly sunny and a touch warmer, with highs in the 84 to 88 range.

An upper low over the upper Midwest will sink a little farther south by Wednesday and Thursday. This may provide a slight chance of rain and possibly a thunderstorm over our northern counties….especially from near Mt. Vernon east into SW Indiana. Rain chances over the rest of the area continue to remain very low, with drought conditions redeveloping. Some areas have not had measureable precip since the first week of September. Unfortunately, the pattern for the next week or more continues to look mainly rain-free.

