Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Cape Girardeau man facing drug charges after attempting to flee police

On Sunday, a Cape Girardeau man was arrested for drug charges after he attempted to flee from...
On Sunday, a Cape Girardeau man was arrested for drug charges after he attempted to flee from police.(Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Sunday, a Cape Girardeau man was arrested for drug charges after he attempted to flee from police.

According to a report from Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, around 12:30 a.m. on September 24, an officer made contact with 36-year-old Dakota Tofi in the 900 block of William Street, and discovered Tofi had an active municipal warrant through Cape Girardeau.

The officer attempted to take Tofi into custody, however Tofi attempted to flee. Eventually, the officer was able to apprehend Tofi, who was then taken into custody, according to the report.

During a search, the officer found approximately 18 grams of suspected methamphetamine and approximately 5 grams of suspected fentanyl on Tofi’s person.

Tofi was formally charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s Office with two counts of a Class C felony of delivery of a controlled substance, Class E felony of possession of drug paraphernalia, Class E felony of tampering with physical evidence and Class A misdemeanor of resisting arrest.

According to the report, Tofi remains in custody with a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 28 consecutive drawings.
Powerball jackpot reaches $785 million after no one wins Saturday
It’s starting off fairly dry in the Heartland, with cloudy skies in most areas, but rain is...
First Alert: Sunday to start fairly dry; isolated showers, possible storms later
A 16-year-old Farmington, Missouri boy was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle.
Teen seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Prison razor-wire
Starting Monday, Missouri prison inmates no longer able to receive books from friends or family
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Campbell Gamble: What is your favorite season?
Campbell Gamble: What is your favorite season?
Heartland Afternoon Hangout 9/25
Heartland Afternoon Hangout 9/25
Nonprofit thrift store to expand.
Nonprofit thrift store to expand