Warm week ahead

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 9/24/23
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Sunday, tracking some rain across parts of SE MO. The showers are expected to linger into this evening. You might here a roll of thunder but for the most part they will continue as light showers and not much accumulation is anticipated. The work week is shaping up nice and quiet but a little on the warm side. Tracking mostly sunny skies through the entire week with afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s. Tuesday is looking like the warmest day of the week with a few places reaching the upper 80s. By the middle of the week an isolated thunderstorm is possible but most of the Heartland will remain dry. The evenings will still feel pleasant dropping back down into the lower 60s.

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 9/24/23
