Touch a truck event held at Shawnee Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 8th Annual Touch a Truck event was held at Shawnee Park on Saturday, September 23.

There were many businesses, companies, and other vendors showing off their trucks and equipment, all while educating those who came out to see.

We spoke with one of the organizers of the event who shared with us why events like these are so important.

“Just seeing all the kids out here happy and enjoying themselves, that’s really what it’s all about,” said Nicholas Yaegar, recreation supervisor.

The next event planned by the city of Cape Girardeau will be at Cape Con the last week of September.

