SEMO marching band holds car wash to raise money for Bands of America trip

The SEMO marching band raised money with a car wash on Saturday, September 23.
By Heartland News
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO marching band was off the field and out in the community on Saturday, September 23.

They held a car wash to raise money for their trip to Bands of America.

The marching band was chosen to be invited out of numerous other bands across the country.

We spoke with one of the band members who shared with us what this means to them.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and the chances of being able to go again are slim to none, so we would just love your support,” said Karley Winschol, member of SEMO marching band.

“It’s really fun,” Allysa Pruitt, marching band member, added. “It’s really awesome seeing everyone coming together and just do it, really. Us and Purdue got invited to go out of everybody, all the bands, like it’s crazy.”

You can donate to the marching band online here.

