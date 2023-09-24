Looking dry for this morning, but a chance of rain and storms by this evening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Starting off dry with mostly cloudy skies, temps in the mid 60s and warming up into the lower 80s by the afternoon. There is a low chance of thunderstorms this afternoon into tonight, severe thunderstorms are not anticipated.

Heading into the work week, rain and thunderstorm chances will continue throughout Monday. With mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s, the rest of the week is looking great.

