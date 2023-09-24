Heartland Votes
Graves County man injured after injury collision involving motorcycle

The accident occurred when a dog crossed the path of the motorcycle. The driver was unable to avoid the dog and laid the motorcycle onto its side
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was transported to the hospital after an injury collision involving a motorcycle in Graves County.

On September 24, around 2:10 p.m., Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to Johnnie Road near State Route 384 for an injury collision.

Upon arrival, it was determined 59-year-old Billy Luter of Dublin, Kentucky was operating a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle when a dog crosses his path. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Department, Luter was unable to avoid the dog and laid the motorcycle onto its side as a result.

Luter was treated on scene for non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

