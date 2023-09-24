First Alert: Sunday to start fairly dry; isolated showers, possible storms later

(KFVS) - It’s starting off fairly dry in the Heartland, with cloudy skies in most areas, but rain is expected this afternoon.

Meghan Smith says around 3 p.m., a small weather system will redevelop in our western counties in southeast Missouri. There will be light, isolated rain showers in some areas, but after 4 p.m., there is a chance this system will develop into storms as it moves across the Heartland. The biggest impact will be thunder, lightning and heavy downpours.

Around 10 p.m., a second system will develop, but overnight the system will decrease.

A cold front moved in last night, so conditions will be cooler and less humid for your Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

For Monday, the morning will dry off but clouds will remain in the sky. However, rain and thunderstorm chances are not over yet, and will continue throughout the day.

Expect mostly sunny skies for your work week and temps in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.