Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Sunday to start fairly dry; isolated showers, possible storms later

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 9/24
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - It’s starting off fairly dry in the Heartland, with cloudy skies in most areas, but rain is expected this afternoon.

Meghan Smith says around 3 p.m., a small weather system will redevelop in our western counties in southeast Missouri. There will be light, isolated rain showers in some areas, but after 4 p.m., there is a chance this system will develop into storms as it moves across the Heartland. The biggest impact will be thunder, lightning and heavy downpours.

Around 10 p.m., a second system will develop, but overnight the system will decrease.

A cold front moved in last night, so conditions will be cooler and less humid for your Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

For Monday, the morning will dry off but clouds will remain in the sky. However, rain and thunderstorm chances are not over yet, and will continue throughout the day.

Expect mostly sunny skies for your work week and temps in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jonathan Tolbert, Nita Tolbert and Johnathan Ross were arrested after a fight among...
Three in custody following shooting in Williamson County
We’ll have the scores and highlights for Heartland Football Friday on Heartland News at 10.
Heartland Football Friday 9/22
A man was rescued from Capaha Pond in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Friday afternoon, September 22.
Cape Girardeau police, firefighters rescue man from Capaha Pond
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say
The Jackson Indians will host the Cape Central Tigers at The Pit. Both teams are coming off a...
Cape Girardeau, Jackson prepare for big rivalry game

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Looking dry for this morning, but a chance of rain and storms by this evening
Late afternoon into the evening tomorrow is when we can expect some scattered showers and...
First Alert: Tracking rain, possible thunderstorms tomorrow
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Chance for rain Sunday
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warm temperatures for today but cooler conditions by the start of the work week