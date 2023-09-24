Chance for rain Sunday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, today has been a nice, warm, and sunny day to kick off the first official day of Fall! Tomorrow the clouds start to roll in and conditions are slightly favorable for some rain chances. Sunday will start off dry with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the lower 80s. Late afternoon into the evening is when we can expect some scattered showers and possible thunderstorms across the Heartland.

Rolling into Monday the rain and thunderstorm chances will continue throughout the day. The rest of the work week is looking nice with mostly sunny skies and afternoon temps in the mid 80s. The evenings are going to be pleasant staying in the 60s.

