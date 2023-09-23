Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Warm temperatures for today but cooler conditions by the start of the work week

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Meghan Smith
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland! Treading warming for our Saturday, temps in low 60s for this morning and warming up into the mid to upper 80s. Conditions will be remaining dry with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. However, expect to see partly cloudy condition as we head into this evening.

By tomorrow we have a small chance of seeing isolated showers for parts of SEMO and SO. IL, but the impact with stay fairly low. Expect to see a front moving through tomorrow dropping temps back down into the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 just north of the...
I-57 southbound in Franklin County reopened after deadly 2-vehicle crash
On Sept. 25, 2135, an asteroid called Bennu will reportedly make a close flyby of Earth with a...
NASA says there is an asteroid it’s monitoring that could potentially impact Earth
The accident occurred as the 2000 International tractor trailer struck a pedestrian who was in...
One man dead after being struck by tractor trailer in Stoddard County
Due to strong winds, one camper was destroyed in Sparta, Illinois. However, the fire chief...
Multiple campers knocked over, one destroyed in Sparta, Ill. due to strong winds
Henry Lindsey, 32 of Poplar Bluff, is accused of shooting a woman with a flare gun outside of a...
Woman shot with flare gun outside restaurant; suspect in custody

Latest News

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 9/23
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 9/23
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
The first day of fall will feel more like summer
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 9/22/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 9/22/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 9/22/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 9/22/23