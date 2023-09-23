Warm temperatures for today but cooler conditions by the start of the work week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland! Treading warming for our Saturday, temps in low 60s for this morning and warming up into the mid to upper 80s. Conditions will be remaining dry with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. However, expect to see partly cloudy condition as we head into this evening.

By tomorrow we have a small chance of seeing isolated showers for parts of SEMO and SO. IL, but the impact with stay fairly low. Expect to see a front moving through tomorrow dropping temps back down into the low 80s.

