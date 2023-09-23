Heartland Votes
Three in custody following shooting in Williamson County

An investigation is underway in Williamson County, Illinois after a shooting Saturday morning.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PITTSBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway in Williamson County, Illinois after a shooting Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of multiple gunshots in the area of Colp Ave. and Pittsburg Road in Pittsburg, Ill. just before 10 a.m. on September 23.

Three individuals were taken into custody and there were no reported injuries.

Authorities say the scene is secure and there is no further threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

