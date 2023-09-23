Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

SEMO football kicks off on the road against Eastern Kentucky

The Redhawks take on Eastern Kentucky on the road searching for their second win of the season.
The Redhawks take on Eastern Kentucky on the road searching for their second win of the season.(Jess Todd, KFVS)
By Jess Todd
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (KFVS) - SEMO (1-2) vs. Eastern Kentucky (0-3) is underway at Roy Kidd Stadium.

The Colonels traveled to Houck Stadium last year and stunned the Redhawks, 28-23. SEMO led 13-0 at halftime before a huge third quarter turnaround put Eastern Kentucky in front, and an interception in the end zone with 23 seconds remaining clinched the win for EKU.

Early on in the rematch Saturday, SEMO once again built an early lead. The Redhawks scored on their first three drives of the game thanks to a DC Pippin 40-yard field goal, 16-yard touchdown reception by Damoriea Vick and 1-yard rush touchdown by Paxton DeLaurent.

At the end of the first quarter, the Redhawks are in front 17-7.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 just north of the...
I-57 southbound in Franklin County reopened after deadly 2-vehicle crash
On Sept. 25, 2135, an asteroid called Bennu will reportedly make a close flyby of Earth with a...
NASA says there is an asteroid it’s monitoring that could potentially impact Earth
We’ll have the scores and highlights for Heartland Football Friday on Heartland News at 10.
Heartland Football Friday 9/22
The accident occurred as the 2000 International tractor trailer struck a pedestrian who was in...
One man dead after being struck by tractor trailer in Stoddard County
Due to strong winds, one camper was destroyed in Sparta, Illinois. However, the fire chief...
Multiple campers knocked over, one destroyed in Sparta, Ill. due to strong winds

Latest News

According to Southeast Missouri State University, there are about 100 spaces in the Innovation...
Reserve tailgating space for SEMO homecoming
After starting with the Redhawks in the lead of 0-15 at Halftime, the Salukis won the War for...
SIU defeats SEMO in the annual War for the Wheel
War for the Wheel preview at Houck Field
War for the Wheel preview at Houck Field
Southeast Missouri State University is preparing for its football home opener on Saturday,...
Redhawks prepare for football home opener