SEMO football kicks off on the road against Eastern Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. (KFVS) - SEMO (1-2) vs. Eastern Kentucky (0-3) is underway at Roy Kidd Stadium.

The Colonels traveled to Houck Stadium last year and stunned the Redhawks, 28-23. SEMO led 13-0 at halftime before a huge third quarter turnaround put Eastern Kentucky in front, and an interception in the end zone with 23 seconds remaining clinched the win for EKU.

Early on in the rematch Saturday, SEMO once again built an early lead. The Redhawks scored on their first three drives of the game thanks to a DC Pippin 40-yard field goal, 16-yard touchdown reception by Damoriea Vick and 1-yard rush touchdown by Paxton DeLaurent.

At the end of the first quarter, the Redhawks are in front 17-7.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.