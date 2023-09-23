Heartland Votes
Competitors will have 10 minutes to eat 2 large pizzas for a chance to win the $200 grand prize(Pexels)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Along with guests and booths, Cape Events will be holding a Pizza Eating Contest at Cape Con 2023.

Being held on October 1 at 2 p.m., the contest will have up to 16 competitors going head to head for the title of cheese pizza champion. The contest will be held in the panel room at the Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

Competitors will have 10 minutes to eat 2 large pizzas for a chance to win the $200 grand prize. If no one finishes their pizzas within 10 minutes, whoever ate the most will be crowned the winner.

To enter the contest, you have to sign up at Cape Con by 11 a.m. on October 1. Tickets are still available for purchase on the Cape Events website.

Cape Con 2023 will run from September 29 through October 1. Guests for the event include Marvel actors, Stefan Kapičić and Ross Marquand, and voice actors, André Sogliuzzo and Greg Baldwin.

