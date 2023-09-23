Heartland Votes
First Alert: Dry, summer-like conditions for first day of fall

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 9/23
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - The first day of fall won’t feel like fall--with dry, warm conditions, it will still feel like summer.

For most of your Saturday, the sky will stay clear and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will not be until the late afternoon hours when we will start to see some clouds moving into the Heartland, but remaining fairly calm for the rest of the day.

Meghan Smith says there will be a small weather system developing around 10 p.m. There is a small chance of rain showers and storms that would have a low impact on our western counties in southeast Missouri.

By Sunday morning, any rain that may have affected those western counties will have dissipated. Expect cloudy conditions for most of the day, with the biggest impact is possible isolated showers, especially in the evening hours.

